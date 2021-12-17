Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.