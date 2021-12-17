OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Separately, Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

