Obyte Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.25 or 0.00079973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and $15,542.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,428 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Obyte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

