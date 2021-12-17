Observer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $204,389.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $24.09 million and $204,389.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00201562 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.