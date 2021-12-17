Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

OSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

OSH stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $2,519,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,286 shares of company stock worth $26,691,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

