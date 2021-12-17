Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 54.0% in November

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 602.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 228,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

