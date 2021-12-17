Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.00. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 17,181 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

