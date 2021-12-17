Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives $17.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUVB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. 54,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,315. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.