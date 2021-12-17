Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.00.

Nutrien stock traded up C$1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$92.50. 1,603,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,870. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$59.45 and a 52-week high of C$93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

