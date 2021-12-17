Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVZMY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NVZMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

