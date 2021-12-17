Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

