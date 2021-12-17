Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,467. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.59 and a 200-day moving average of $300.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

