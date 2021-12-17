Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.84. 1,022,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,325,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

