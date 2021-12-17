Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 14,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

About Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.