Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Up 51.0% in November

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

