Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.40. 267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

