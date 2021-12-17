Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.07). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 305 ($4.03), with a volume of 640,738 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.15) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.15) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 306.03. The firm has a market cap of £247.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

