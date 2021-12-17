None (NYSEARCA:TACE) Shares Down 0.2%

None (NYSEARCA:TACE)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in None stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of None (NYSEARCA:TACE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 10.00% of None worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

