Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSRXF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

