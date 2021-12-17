Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Up 3.6%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.56. 13,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 873,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLTH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

