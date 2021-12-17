Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $33.71

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.71, but opened at $32.69. Noah shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Noah by 28.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

