Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27,525.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie cut Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,706,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,922,000 after purchasing an additional 93,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

