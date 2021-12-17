Nimiq Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $38.14 million and $802,629.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,034.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.41 or 0.08307549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00314273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.04 or 0.00916433 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.00396770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00266728 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,319,616,430 coins and its circulating supply is 8,705,366,430 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

