NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.