NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Boosted by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,776. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $255.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

