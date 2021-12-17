NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Up 46.5% in November

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,967,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $14,640,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,106,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 614,727 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,808,000.

NDAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

