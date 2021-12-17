NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Acquires $195,000.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill bought 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00.

On Friday, November 12th, H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 544,694 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

