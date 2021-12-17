NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Up 2.9%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.27. 1,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 344,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

