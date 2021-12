Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF)’s share price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 283,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 666,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Newscope Capital in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

