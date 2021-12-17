Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,827 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $5,891,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.02.

LU opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.