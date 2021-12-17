Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,389,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,817,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period.

RXL stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $109.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.26.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

