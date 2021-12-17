Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.