New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,906 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.36 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

