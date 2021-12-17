New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

