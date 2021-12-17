New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.