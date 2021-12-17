New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Unum Group worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of UNM opened at $24.18 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

