New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,492 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,495. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

