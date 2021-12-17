New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 10,163 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

