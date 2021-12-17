New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 44 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 3,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

HD stock opened at $399.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.32 and a 200-day moving average of $344.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

