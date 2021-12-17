New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.04.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,696 shares of company stock worth $45,208,829. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

