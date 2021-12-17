New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 499 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 826,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,789,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $129.13 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $130.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25.

