NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS NMTC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,882. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.88% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMTC. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

