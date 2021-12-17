NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NMTC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,882. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMTC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

