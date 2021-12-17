NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NTAP opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

