Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nel ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

