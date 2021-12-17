Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,059,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

