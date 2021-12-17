Needham & Company LLC Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $215.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $124.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.
In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Recommended Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.