Needham & Company LLC Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $215.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $124.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

