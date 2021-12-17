Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Up 51.9% in November

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NM opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.98. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 247.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the third quarter worth $76,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 11.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

