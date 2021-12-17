Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 55,502 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,502 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $67.70 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 151,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

