Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.00. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.76 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

